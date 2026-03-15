Election 2026 date announcement live updates: ECI to announce poll schedule for West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry today

Election 2026 date announcement live updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, March 15. The poll body will reveal the voting dates and other election details during a press conference scheduled for 4 pm in New Delhi.

These elections are important as the terms of the current legislative assemblies in these regions are set to end between May and June this year. Once the dates are announced, the election process will officially begin and the Model Code of Conduct is expected to come into effect immediately. The announcement will include key information such as polling phases, nomination dates and counting of votes. The Election Commission has already completed preparations, including the revision of voter lists and reviews of election arrangements in the poll-bound states.

Political parties across these states are preparing for the upcoming contests, which will decide new governments in the five regions. The elections are expected to witness intense campaigns and political clashes in coming weeks.

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