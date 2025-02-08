Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan, Mohan Singh Bisht, Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election



Mustafabad Election Result Live Update: The single-phase voting for Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections was held on 5 February. The territory marked 60.39% of voter turnout as per the exit polls. From the Mustafabad seat this year, AAP has fielded Adeel Ahmad Khan against BJP'S candidate Mohan Singh Bisht and Congress's candidate Ali Mahndi.

Mustafabad lies under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency along with ten other constituencies: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar.

In the 2020 elections, Haji Yunus from AAP emerged victorious with 98,850 against BJP's candidate Jagdish Pradhan and Congress's candidate Ali Mahndi.

In the 2015 elections, BJP's Jagdish Pradhan secured victory with 58,388 votes, AAP's candidate Haji Yunus secured 49,791 votes and Congress's candidate Hasan Ahmed secured 52,357 votes.

Mustafabad Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status