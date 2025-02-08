Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Vidhan Sabha Chunav Natije Winner and Looser Candidate Sahi Ram, Rohtas Bidhuri, Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election

Tughlakabad Election Result Live Update: The single-phase voting for Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections was held on 5 February. The territory marked 60.39% of voter turnout as per the exit polls, From the Tughlakabad seat this year, AAP has fielded Sahi Ram, Rohtas Bidhuri from BJP and Virender Bidhuri from Congress.

Tughlakabad lies under the South Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency along with nine other constituencies: Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Palam, Badarpur, Bijwasan, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar and Kalkaji.

In the 2020 elections, Sahi Ram from AAP emerged victorious with 58,905 votes against BJP's candidate Vikram Bidhuri and Congress candidate Shubham Sharma.

In the 2015 elections, AAP's Sahi Ram secured victory with 64,311 votes. BJP candidate Vikram Bidhuri secured 30,610 votes and Congress candidate Sachin secured 4,269 votes.

Stay Tuned For Live Updates

Tughlakabad Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status