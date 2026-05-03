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NewsIndiaEntally Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between Sandipan Saha of TMC vs Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP vs Kashif Reza of INC
WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2026

Entally Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between Sandipan Saha of TMC vs Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP vs Kashif Reza of INC

Entally Election Result 2026 Live Updates: In 2021, Swarna Kamal Saha of AITC won against Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP from Entally Assembly seat.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:31 AM IST|Source:
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Entally Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Entally Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation  district. Entally constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 15 candidates are in the fray for Entally seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Entally seat are  Sandipan Saha (TMC), Dr Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP), Kashif Reza (INC), Abdul Rauf (CPIM), Sha Alam (AJUN), Sams Mushafir (SUCIC), Kundan Kr Shaw (IND), Imran Ali (IND), Ashok Das (IND), Anshar Ali (IND), Uday Barua (IND), Touseef Ahmed Khan (IND), Rashid Iqbal (IND), Prem Chand Ram (IND), Mantu Kar (IND).

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In 2021, Swarna Kamal Saha of AITC won against Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP from Entally Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry:

 

04 May 2026
06:31 IST

Entally Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8am

Will Mamata Banerjee retain power or will lotus bloom for the first time in Bengal? All eyes on State Assembly polls as counting of votes begin at 8am.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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