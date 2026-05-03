Entally Election Results 2026 LIVE Faceoff between Sandipan Saha of TMC vs Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP vs Kashif Reza of INC

Entally Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Entally Assembly is a general category Assembly constituency that falls under West Bengal's Kolkata Corporation district. Entally constituency went to vote in Phase 2 of West Bengal Assembly elections on 29 April 2026. AS per Election Commission of India affidavit, a total of 15 candidates are in the fray for Entally seat.

Also read: West Bengal Election Result 2026 Live Updates: TMC vs BJP battle

The main contestants for the Entally seat are Sandipan Saha (TMC), Dr Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP), Kashif Reza (INC), Abdul Rauf (CPIM), Sha Alam (AJUN), Sams Mushafir (SUCIC), Kundan Kr Shaw (IND), Imran Ali (IND), Ashok Das (IND), Anshar Ali (IND), Uday Barua (IND), Touseef Ahmed Khan (IND), Rashid Iqbal (IND), Prem Chand Ram (IND), Mantu Kar (IND).

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In 2021, Swarna Kamal Saha of AITC won against Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP from Entally Assembly seat.

Check updates on Assembly Election 2026 results in these states – West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry: