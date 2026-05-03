Ernakulam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Can UDF's T.J. Vinod extend congress dominance?

Ernakulam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Ernakulam assembly seat (Constituency No. 82) in Ernakulam district, the UDF has fielded T.J. Vinod of the Indian National Congress, while P.R. Sivasankar is also in the race. Ernakulam is a General seat falling under the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the UDF won 9 out of 14 seats in Ernakulam district. Exit polls for 2026 project the UDF winning between 12 and 14 of the district's 14 seats. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan himself is contesting from the neighbouring Paravur seat, which has also boosted UDF's presence across the district.

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