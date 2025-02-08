Erode East Bypoll Results Live Update: DMK Eyes Victory Against NTK

Erode East Election Result Live 2025: The counting of votes for the Erode East byelection is taking place today and the main contest is between the ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) M K Seethalakshmi. The AIADMK and the BJP have boycotted the bypolls and thus the two parties did not field any candidate. The bypoll was nesseciated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Elangovan. A total of 67.97 per cent of voting was recorded in Erode East Assembly bypoll, authorities said late on Wednesday.

In 2023, the constituency witnessed 74.69 per cent polling, where Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan was declared elected, defeating his nearest rival K S Thennarasu (AIADMK) by 66,233 votes. This bye-election holds significant importance for the DMK government, which has been under scrutiny over various controversies, including the Anna University sexual assault case and concerns about law and order in Tamil Nadu.

