Live Updates | Erode East Bypoll Result 2025: DMK's Chandhirakumar Takes Massive Lead In First Round Against NTK
Erode East By-Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The AIADMK and the BJP have boycotted the bypolls and thus the two parties did not field any candidate. The main contest is between DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) M K Seethalakshmi.
Erode East Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Erode East byelection is taking place today and the main contest is between the ruling DMK's VC Chandirakumar and Tamil nationalist party, Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) M K Seethalakshmi. The AIADMK and the BJP have boycotted the bypolls and thus the two parties did not field any candidate. The bypoll was nesseciated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Elangovan. A total of 67.97 per cent of voting was recorded in Erode East Assembly bypoll, authorities said late on Wednesday.
In 2023, the constituency witnessed 74.69 per cent polling, where Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan was declared elected, defeating his nearest rival K S Thennarasu (AIADMK) by 66,233 votes. This bye-election holds significant importance for the DMK government, which has been under scrutiny over various controversies, including the Anna University sexual assault case and concerns about law and order in Tamil Nadu.
Erode East Result: DMK Extends Lead To 15,949 Votes
Chandhirakumar V.C. from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading in the Erode East byelection with 15,949 votes, holding a margin of 13,621 votes. M.K. Seethalakshmi from Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is trailing with 2,328 votes, lagging behind by 13,621 votes. The results are as of Round 2 out of 17 in the counting process.
Erode East Election Results Live: DMK Leads By 6756 Votes
The DMK candidate CHANDHIRAKUMAR. V.C. is leading from the Erode East assembly seat by 6756 votes as of 10.20 AM. CHANDHIRAKUMAR has polled 7837 votes against nearest NTK rival M.K. SEETHALAKSHMI who got 1081 votes.
Erode East Bypoll Results Live: DMK Leads
DMK candidate MK's VC Chandirakumar leads against Naam Tamizhar Katchi's (NTK) M K Seethalakshmi in the early trends. The DMK is locked in a prestige battle as it is seeking a vote in the name of work done by its government.
Erode East Election Results Live Update: Counting Begins, Postal Ballots Taken Up
For the Erorde East by-election, the counting of votes is underway. The Election Commission of India has taken up the counting of postal ballots first.
