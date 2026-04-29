Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: From Bengal to Tamil Nadu, who will win, who will lose?

Exit Poll Results 2026 Live Updates: With voting concluding today for West Bengal, all eyes are now on the exit poll results for all five states - Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. The exit poll results will be published as per the Election Commission of India guidelines, which prohibit such reports till the conclusion of the voting. Zee News will broadcast its exit poll analysis from 6 PM onwards on April 29, led by its AI anchor Zeenia. After successfully predicting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Zeenia is all set to offer seat-wise predictions and regional breakdowns across all five states that went to the polls this election season. West Bengal voted across two phases on April 23 and April 29. Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 24, while Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry completed polling on April 9. Official results for all five regions are scheduled to be declared on May 4.

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