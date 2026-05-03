Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043320https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/farakka-election-results-2026-live-updates-mozaffar-hossain-cpim-vs-motab-shaikh-inc-vs-imtiaz-ahmed-mollah-aam-janata-unnayan-party-winner-3043320.html
NewsIndiaFARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting underway across 294 seats
FARAKKA ELECTION RESULTS 2026 LIVE

FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting underway across 294 seats

FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: This year, Motab Shaikh of the Indian National Congress is contesting against Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:26 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE
LIVE Blog

FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: Farakka Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in Murshidabad district and is among the seven assembly segments that fall under the Maldaha Dakshin parliamentary constituency.

This year, Motab Shaikh of the Indian National Congress is contesting against Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. The other contenders in the election field are Azmerul Sk of Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, Mozaffar Hossain of Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The independent candidates are Abdul Kader, Nandalal Ghosh, Sulaiman Shaikh, Shashanka Das, Alok Kumar Mandal. In the 2021 Assembly election, Manirul Islam of AITC won the seat. Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly election, Mainul Haque from INC secured victory.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being announced today.

 

04 May 2026
06:26 IST

FARAKKA Election Result 2026 Live: List of candidates

Motab Shaikh — Indian National Congress (INC)

Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah — Aam Janata Unnayan Party

Azmerul Sk — Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party

Mozaffar Hossain — Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))

Abdul Kader — Independent

Nandalal Ghosh — Independent

Sulaiman Shaikh — Independent

Shashanka Das — Independent

Alok Kumar Mandal — Independent

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...