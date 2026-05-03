FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting underway across 294 seats
FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: This year, Motab Shaikh of the Indian National Congress is contesting against Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party.
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FARAKKA Election Results 2026 LIVE: Farakka Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in Murshidabad district and is among the seven assembly segments that fall under the Maldaha Dakshin parliamentary constituency.
This year, Motab Shaikh of the Indian National Congress is contesting against Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party. The other contenders in the election field are Azmerul Sk of Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party, Mozaffar Hossain of Communist Party of India (Marxist).
The independent candidates are Abdul Kader, Nandalal Ghosh, Sulaiman Shaikh, Shashanka Das, Alok Kumar Mandal. In the 2021 Assembly election, Manirul Islam of AITC won the seat. Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly election, Mainul Haque from INC secured victory.
Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being announced today.
FARAKKA Election Result 2026 Live: List of candidates
Motab Shaikh — Indian National Congress (INC)
Imtiaz Ahmed Mollah — Aam Janata Unnayan Party
Azmerul Sk — Rashtriya Secular Majlis Party
Mozaffar Hossain — Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))
Abdul Kader — Independent
Nandalal Ghosh — Independent
Sulaiman Shaikh — Independent
Shashanka Das — Independent
Alok Kumar Mandal — Independent
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