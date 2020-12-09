LIVE: Farmers union leaders to hold meet to decide next course of action

New Delhi: In a late night development, the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a select few farmers union leaders ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while some threatened to boycott scheduled talks with ministers on Wednesday.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said, "No meeting will be held between farmers and govt tomorrow (December 9). The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow (Wednesday). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government's proposal. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm."

The meeting took place after a four-hour 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states. Negotiations are on to end the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers that have been going on for 13 days.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of opposition parties will meet Preseident Ram Nath Kovind today to discuss the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. The delegation includes Rahul Gandhi from INC, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI and TKS Elangovan from DMK.

