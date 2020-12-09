हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Farmers union leaders to hold meet to decide next course of action

The farmer leaders have rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 - 08:38
Comments |
ANI photo

New Delhi: In a late night development, the meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a select few farmers union leaders ended in failure as farmer leaders rejected the government's offer to amend new farm laws, saying they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the legislations, while some threatened to boycott scheduled talks with ministers on Wednesday.

All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah said, "No meeting will be held between farmers and govt tomorrow (December 9). The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow (Wednesday). Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over the government's proposal. Tomorrow we will hold a meeting at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) at 12 pm."

The meeting took place after a four-hour 'Bharat Bandh' observed by farmers and trade unions that affected normal life in some states. Negotiations are on to end the protests on Delhi's various borders by thousands of farmers that have been going on for 13 days.

Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of opposition parties will meet Preseident Ram Nath Kovind today to discuss the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. The delegation includes Rahul Gandhi from INC, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Sitaram Yechury from CPI(M), D Raja from CPI and TKS Elangovan from DMK. 

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest updates on farmers agitation:

9 December 2020, 08:38 AM

Farmers' continue to protest against the farm laws for the 14th day today at Singhu border.

9 December 2020, 08:18 AM

No meeting will be held between farmers and Centre today. "The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over govt's proposal," Hannan Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha said yesterday after a meeting with Amit Shah.

  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M3S

Will farmers be satisfied with the amendment?