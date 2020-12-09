LIVE: Farmers union leaders to hold meet to decide next course of action

9 December 2020, 08:38 AM
Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws.
— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020
9 December 2020, 08:18 AM
No meeting will be held between farmers and Centre today. "The minister has said that a proposal will be given to the farmer leaders tomorrow. Farmer leaders will hold a meeting over govt's proposal," Hannan Mollah, General Secy, All India Kisan Sabha said yesterday after a meeting with Amit Shah.