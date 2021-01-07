Live updates: Farmers to hold tractor march at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders against Centre's farm laws today

NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have been protesting against Centre's three contentious farm laws, will hold a tractor march at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Thursday to press the government to accept their demands.

Camping at protest venues near Delhi borders for around 40 days, braving the severe cold and sporadic rains, farmers had earlier threatened their stir against the farm laws will intensify in the coming days, even as they deferred Wednesday's proposed tractor march over a bad weather forecast.

The deadlock continues as the seventh round of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive, with the farmer groups sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three new laws, and the government listing out various benefits of the new Acts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear all the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three farm acts on January 8 (Monday). The Centre has told the court that the talks with farmers have been positive and that there are "chances of some sort of understanding between the two parties".