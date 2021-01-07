हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Live updates: Farmers to hold tractor march at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders against Centre's farm laws today

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have been protesting against Centre's three contentious farm laws, will hold a tractor march at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Thursday to press the government to accept their demands.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 7, 2021 - 09:19
NEW DELHI: Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have been protesting against Centre's three contentious farm laws, will hold a tractor march at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Thursday to press the government to accept their demands.

Camping at protest venues near Delhi borders for around 40 days, braving the severe cold and sporadic rains, farmers had earlier threatened their stir against the farm laws will intensify in the coming days, even as they deferred Wednesday's proposed tractor march over a bad weather forecast.

The deadlock continues as the seventh round of talks with the Centre remained inconclusive, with the farmer groups sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three new laws, and the government listing out various benefits of the new Acts.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear all the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the three farm acts on January 8 (Monday). The Centre has told the court that the talks with farmers have been positive and that there are "chances of some sort of understanding between the two parties".

Tune in to Zeenews.india.com for live updates on the farmers' protest, tractor march and related developments

7 January 2021, 09:19 AM

"The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders," the traffic police said.

7 January 2021, 09:19 AM

"Please take an alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44,'' the police tweeted.

7 January 2021, 09:18 AM

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, it said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders were closed for traffic movement.

7 January 2021, 09:18 AM

Since the farmers arrived at the national capital's borders, the Delhi Traffic Police has been posting alerts on its official Twitter handle to inform commuters about road closures across the city.

7 January 2021, 09:17 AM

Last week, the government agreed to exclude farmers from penal provisions of the Air Quality Management ordinance and to not pursue the draft Electricity Bill.

7 January 2021, 09:17 AM

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding repeal of the farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.

