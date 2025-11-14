Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Forbesganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between Indian National Congress vs Bhartiya Janata Party

Forbesganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Forbesganj assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Vidhya Sagar Keshari and the INC's Manoj Bishwas.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Forbesganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Forbesganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Forbesganj, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Araria district, was won by BJP in the 2020 elections. Vidya Sagar Keshari of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Congress candidate Zakir Hussain Khan by 19,702 votes, securing a decisive victory.

From the Forbesganj assembly seat, INC has fielded Manoj Bishwas against BJP's Vidya Sagar Keshari while Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party has given ticket to Fatma Khatun. Other Candidates in the fray are Abha Rani of Independent, Giranand Kumar of Independent and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the Second Phase.

Stay Tuned For Forbesganj Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

