Live Updates | G20 Summit 2023: Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak To Arrive In Delhi Today
G20 Summit Live Updates: The G-20 summit is one of the most high-profile international events to be held in New Delhi in recent years, scroll down for all the latest updates here.
G20 Summit Live Updates: The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, this year. The summit will take place at the cutting-edge Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Several major international leaders will arrive in Delhi on Friday for three days of discussions on a variety of problems such as the economy, environment, infrastructure, and sustainable development, among others.
Delhi has been decorated to welcome international delegations from participating countries. At Bharat Mandapam, world leaders will meet face to face with a majestic statue of Nataraja, Lord Shiva in his cosmic dance, towering over the G20 Summit location at 27 feet.
G20 Meet 2023 Live: Delhi police to ensure full security
On Friday morning, severe traffic controls were implemented in the New Delhi district, and internet delivery services, except for medications, were prohibited in the region where the G20 summit venue and delegates' hotels are located, officials said.
