Gaighat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Fierce Contest Expected Between NDA-Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election Results 2025: Gaighat Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Gaighat seat holds major political importance in Bihar, representing a mix of opinions. Its outcomes often set the tone for the state’s political direction. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a voter turnout of 68.20 per cent.

From the Gaighat assembly seat, the Janata Dal (United) (JDU) has fielded Komal Singh against Niranjan Roy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Ashok Singh.

Bihar’s assembly election is a historic political moment. Parties are mobilising their strongest campaigns while citizens actively participate in the democratic process. With strategic constituencies at the center, this election will likely influence not just Bihar but the broader political landscape of India.

