Gandhi Nagar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Looser Candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely vs Kamal Arora vs Naveen Chaudhary Total Votes Margin BJP aap congress Delhi Assembly election result

Gandhi Nagar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Gandhi Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi, located in the East Delhi district. It's a major residential area on the other side of the Yamuna River and is best known for the famous Gandhi Nagar Market, considered Asia’s largest hub for ready-made garments and textiles. The area is packed with shops, factories, and surrounding localities like Geeta Colony, Seelampur, and Krishna Nagar.

For this year’s Delhi Assembly elections, the battle for the Gandhi Nagar seat is between Arvinder Singh Lovely of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kamal Arora (Dabbu) of Indian National Congress (INC), and Naveen Chaudhary (Deepu) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Looking back at previous elections, in 2020, BJP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai won with 48,824 votes, while AAP’s Naveen Choudhary came second with 42,745 votes. Congress’s Arvinder Singh Lovely got 21,913 votes.

In 2015, it was a different story—AAP’s Anil Kumar Bajpai took the seat with 50,946 votes, followed by BJP’s Jitender with 43,464 votes, and Congress’s Surender Prakash Sharma with 16,228 votes.

Delhi recorded a 60.42% voter turnout in the assembly elections held on Wednesday, according to data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

