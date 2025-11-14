Garkha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between LJPRV vs RJD
Garkha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Garkha assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between Simant Mrinal of the LJPRV and Surendra Ram of the RJD.
Garkha Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Garkha (SC), a prominent assembly constituency in Bihar’s Saran district, was won by the RJD in the 2020 elections. Surendra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal defeated BJP candidate Gyanchand Manjhi by 9,937 votes, marking a significant victory for the party.
From the Garkha assembly seat, the LJPRV has fielded Simant Mrinal against Surendra Ram of RJD, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Manohar Ram. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.
Garkha continues to be a politically significant constituency, reflecting both its industrial prominence and its dynamic electoral history in shaping Bihar’s political landscape.
Stay Tuned For Garkha Seat Live Election Result 2025:
