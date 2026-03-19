LIVE Updates| GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati to announce results today; Check how to download scorecards at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE Result 2026 Live Updates: IIT Guwahati is set to announce the GATE 2026 results today on its official website. Candidates can download their scorecards using their enrolment ID and password at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
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GATE 2026 result Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, is expected to announce the results on March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
GATE 2026 Exam Dates and Schedule
The GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The exam was held in two shifts each day:
Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
Afternoon shift: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
The test was conducted in computer-based mode across various centres in India for multiple engineering and science subjects.
Where to Check GATE 2026 Result
Once the results are declared, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
They will need to log in using their enrolment ID or email ID and password.
How to Download GATE 2026 Scorecard
Follow these simple steps to check your result:
1. Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in
2. Click on the GATE 2026 result link on the homepage
3. Enter your enrolment ID and password
4. Click on submit
5. Your result will appear on the screen
6. Download and save the scorecard for future use
Details Mentioned on the Scorecard
The GATE 2026 scorecard will include important information such as:
1. Candidate’s marks
2. All India Rank (AIR)
3. Qualifying status
4. GATE score
IIT Guwahati is also expected to release the subject-wise list of toppers, including candidates who secured AIR 1.
What's after the GATE 2026 Result?
Candidates who qualify in GATE 2026 will have several opportunities:
Admission to master’s and doctoral programs in engineering, technology, and related fields
Eligibility for fellowships and higher studies
Job opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)
Many top government companies use GATE scores as a screening criterion for recruitment in technical roles.
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates. Once released, downloading the scorecard early will help in planning the next steps, whether for higher studies or job opportunities.
GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: Computer Science Sees Record Growth in GATE Registrations from 2023 to 2025
Computer Science (CS) has remained the most popular GATE paper over the years, with registrations rising from 99,555 in 2023 to 1.52 lakh in 2024 and reaching a record 2.07 lakh in 2025. It also saw the highest participation, with 1.70 lakh candidates appearing in 2025, and consistently recorded the highest number of qualifiers - 14,797 in 2023, 21,949 in 2024, and 27,518 in 2025.
GATE 2026 Result Live Updates: What is the GATE 2026 result date and time?
The GATE 2026 result is expected to be announced on March 19. However, the official website mentions that the date may change, and the exact time of declaration has not been announced yet.
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