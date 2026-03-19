LIVE Updates| GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati to announce results today; Check how to download scorecards at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 result Live: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, the organising institute for GATE 2026, is expected to announce the results on March 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates and Schedule

The GATE 2026 examination was conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The exam was held in two shifts each day:

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Morning shift: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Afternoon shift: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

The test was conducted in computer-based mode across various centres in India for multiple engineering and science subjects.

Where to Check GATE 2026 Result

Once the results are declared, candidates can check and download their scorecards from the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

They will need to log in using their enrolment ID or email ID and password.

How to Download GATE 2026 Scorecard

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

1. Visit the official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

2. Click on the GATE 2026 result link on the homepage

3. Enter your enrolment ID and password

4. Click on submit

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and save the scorecard for future use

Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

The GATE 2026 scorecard will include important information such as:

1. Candidate’s marks

2. All India Rank (AIR)

3. Qualifying status

4. GATE score

IIT Guwahati is also expected to release the subject-wise list of toppers, including candidates who secured AIR 1.

What's after the GATE 2026 Result?

Candidates who qualify in GATE 2026 will have several opportunities:

Admission to master’s and doctoral programs in engineering, technology, and related fields

Eligibility for fellowships and higher studies

Job opportunities in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Many top government companies use GATE scores as a screening criterion for recruitment in technical roles.

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for the latest updates. Once released, downloading the scorecard early will help in planning the next steps, whether for higher studies or job opportunities.