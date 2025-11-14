Gaya Town Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Gaya Town Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Gaya Town, a key constituency in Bihar’s Gaya district, was won by Prem Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He defeated Akhauri Onkar Nath of the Congress, securing a victory with 8.9% winning margin.

For the 2025 Assembly elections, BJP has once again fielded Prem Kumar, aiming to retain its stronghold, while the Congress has nominated Akhauri Onkar Nath to challenge him. The Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the battle with candidate Anil Kumar. Other contenders include Independent candidate Kashi Prasad and BSP’s Rafatali Khan.

