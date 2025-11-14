Advertisement
Ghosi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Ghosi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Ghosi assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between JDU's Rituraj Kumar and the CPIML's Rambali Singh Yadav.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Ghosi Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Ghosi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Ghosi, an important assembly constituency in Bihar’s Jehanabad district, was won by CPI (ML) Liberation in the 2020 elections. Ram Bali Singh Yadav of the party defeated JD(U) candidate Rahul Kumar by 17,333 votes, marking a strong victory for the Left in the region.

From the Ghosi assembly seat, JDU has fielded Rituraj Kumar against CPIML's Rambali Singh Yadav while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Prabhat Kumar. Other candidates in the fray are Anuradha Sinha of Bahujan Samaj Party, Vijay Sharma of Bhartiya Sarthak Party and other independent candidates. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.  

Stay Tunes For Ghosi Seat Live Election Result 2025:

