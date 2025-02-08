Advertisement
Gokalpur Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live Winner and Loser Candidates

Gokalpur Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Gopal Rai of AAP is up against Anil Vasistha of BJP and Haji Mohd Ishraq Khan of Congress

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2025, 08:19 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

 


Gokalpur is a part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency was established in 2008 following the reorganization by the Delimitation Commission It is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi.

In 2025 Assembly polls, Surendra Kumar of AAP is contesting against Praveen Nimesh of BJP and Ishwar Singh of Congress.

Gokalpur was founded over 900 years ago by a Gujjar named Gokal, The nearby Johripur village was later established by his brother Johri. Gokalpur primarily comprises Pandits, Rajputs, Gujjars and sain communities. Gokalpur had a population of 90,564 according to the 2001 Census of India with males constituting 54% and females 46% of the population. 

Surendra Kumar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won with 88,452 votes. Ranjit Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received 68,964 votes, while Praveen Kumar from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 4,599 votes. 

Fateh Singh from AAP emerged victorious with 71,240 votes in the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections while Ranjit Singh from BJP received 39,272 votes and Surendra Kumar from BSP 30,080 votes. 

Gokalpur Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

Stay tuned with ZEE News for Gokalpur Election Result live updates

08 February 2025
08:10 IST

The counting of votes begin

The vote counting process has started in Gokalpur. Can AAP retain the seat? Keep following for updates. Early result trends from Gokalpur will be available soon.

08:10 IST

