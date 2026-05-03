Golaghat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting begins shortly, early vote trends and leads awaited

Golaghat Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Golaghat assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies in Assam, located in the Golaghat district and forming part of the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. Unlike some neighboring seats, it is a general (unreserved) constituency with a diverse voter base that includes urban, semi-urban, and rural populations. The area is known for its proximity to Kaziranga National Park, which influences local issues such as tourism, conservation, and human-wildlife conflict. Key candidates from the seat are Ajanta Neog of the BJP, Bitupan Saikia of the Congress and independent candidate Rubul Borah.

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