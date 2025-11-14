Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984002https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/gopalganj-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-bjp-vs-congress-subhash-singh-vs-om-prakash-garg-winner-2984002.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Gopalganj assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP's Subhash Singh and the Congress's Om Prakash Garg.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 05:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In 2022 By-Election Gopalganj, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, was won by BJP. Kusum Devi of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta, securing a decisive victory in the elections.

From the Gopalganj assembly seat, BJP has fielded Subhash Singh against Congress's OM Prakash Garg while Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Brij Kishor Gupta. Other candidates in the fray are MD. Hayatullah of Bhartiya Insan Party, Anup Kumar Shrivastava of Independent. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase. 

Stay Tunes For Gopalganj Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links