Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Gopalganj Election Results 2025 Live Updates: In 2022 By-Election Gopalganj, a key assembly constituency in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, was won by BJP. Kusum Devi of Bharatiya Janata Party defeated RJD candidate Mohan Prasad Gupta, securing a decisive victory in the elections.

From the Gopalganj assembly seat, BJP has fielded Subhash Singh against Congress's OM Prakash Garg while Aam Aadmi Party has given ticket to Brij Kishor Gupta. Other candidates in the fray are MD. Hayatullah of Bhartiya Insan Party, Anup Kumar Shrivastava of Independent. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.

