Goshamahal Election results 2023: 65. Included in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, Goshamahal is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Goshamahal is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

There are 1,19,527 male voters and 1,05,880 female votes in the seat, for a total of 2,25,444 voters. Voter turnout in Goshamahal for the 2018 Telangana elections was 58.61%. In 2014, 55.37% of people showed up.

The seat was won by T Raja Singh of the BJP in 2014 by a vote of 46,793 (29.52%). With 58.51% of the total votes cast, T Raja Singh won. The Goshamahal Assembly portion of the Hyderabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Goshamahal Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sT. Raja Singh, Congress candidate Shaik Mohd Kaleemuddin, AIMIM’s Mohammed Abdul Azeemand BRS’s Nand Kishore Vyas are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Goshamahal assembly elections.