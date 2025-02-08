Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj vs BJP's Shikha Rai
Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: The assembly constituency is anticipated to be a crucial battleground in the Delhi elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj is vying for the seat against BJP's Shikha Rai and Congress's Garvit Singhvi. Bhardwaj previously secured victory in this constituency in both 2015 and 2020.
Greater Kailash Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The Greater Kailash constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Saurabh Bhardwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party, Shikha Rai of the BJP, and Gravit Singhvi of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.
Greater Kailash Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status
In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Shikha Roy of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 16809 votes. The Greater Kailash Assembly constituency falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Bansuri Swaraj won the New Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 78370 votes, defeating Somnath Bharti of the Aam Aadmi Party.Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.
