GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 Live : Result to be out today @8 AM at gseb.org, check how to download scorecard

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 OUT Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board is set to announce the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today at 8:00 AM on its official website, gseb.org. Students will be able to access their results online by entering their six-digit seat number once the link is activated.

The announcement comes shortly after the board declared the Class 12 (HSC) and GUJCET 2026 results on May 4, continuing the busy result season in Gujarat.

This year, over 15 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams, conducted across multiple centres in the state. Along with the SSC results, the board is also expected to release the Sanskrit Pratham examination results.

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Where to check GSEB SSC Result 2026

Official website: gseb.org

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WhatsApp service (send seat number to 6357300971)

How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result

To check the GSEB result, students need to follow the steps given below: