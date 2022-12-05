LIVE Updates | Gujarat Election 2022 Exit Polls Result: Numbers to be announced today at 7 pm
Exit Polls for the crucial Gujarat Assembly Elections will be out for the public to see later on Monday (December 5). Watch this space for live updates.
- The second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections 2022 took place on Monday
- The exit poll results for Gujarat Assembly Election will be out later in the day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi, aged 100 years, cast their vote today
Trending Photos
Gujarat Elections Exit Polls: The second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections 2022 took place on Monday (December 5) for 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions. The exit poll results for Gujarat Assembly Election will be out later in the day. On Zee News, the Exit Poll Results for the Gujarat Assembly Election will start coming from 7 pm today.
Who will the people of Gujarat elect?
The key Gujarat elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with other parties contesting for seats in the state.
Also Read: 'PM Narendra Modi violated Model code of conduct': Congress says BJP using govt machinery to influence Gujarat Assembly polling
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi, aged 100 years, cast their vote as well. Union Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi also cast their vote.
Result of high-stakes Gujarat Election to be out on December 8
The fate of over 800 candidates including 285 independents will be decided after the completion of the second phase of the Gujarat polls. The counting of all votes for the state assembly elections will take place on December 8.
Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Elections Exit Polls
Voter turnout in Gujarat Polls 2nd phase
The Election Commission said that 50.51% voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the second and the last phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.
Exit Polls results to be out after 6:30 pm
"As per the Commission`s notification, results of the exit poll for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh can be released only after 6:30 pm on December 5, 2022," tweeted Chief Electoral Officer
Mamata Banerjee on Gujarat polls 2022
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, criticised the BJP for holding "roadshows" on the day of voting in the Gujarat Elections. She said, "Roadshow is not permitted on the day of voting but Prime Minister Modi and his party are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused."
Roadshow is not permitted on the day of voting but Prime Minister Modi and his party are VVIPs, they can do anything and they will be excused: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Gujarat polls 2022 pic.twitter.com/8hNo4i7Gpp
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
What is an exit poll?
An exit poll tries to understand the sentiment of the voters just after they cast their vote outside polling stations. It is used to see which party the voters voted for in the election. Exit polls are usually carried out by media houses or private companies to get an idea of the results. Zee News' exit poll for the Gujarat Election will be out on Monday at 7 pm. The counting of votes for Gujarat Elections will take place on Dec 8.
More Stories