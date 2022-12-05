LIVE Updates | Gujarat Election 2022 Exit Polls Result: Numbers to be announced today at 7 pm

Gujarat Elections Exit Polls: The second phase of polling for Gujarat Elections 2022 took place on Monday (December 5) for 93 seats across 14 districts of north and central regions. The exit poll results for Gujarat Assembly Election will be out later in the day. On Zee News, the Exit Poll Results for the Gujarat Assembly Election will start coming from 7 pm today.

Who will the people of Gujarat elect?

The key Gujarat elections saw the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with other parties contesting for seats in the state.

Also Read: 'PM Narendra Modi violated Model code of conduct': Congress says BJP using govt machinery to influence Gujarat Assembly polling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother Heeraben Modi, aged 100 years, cast their vote as well. Union Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi also cast their vote.

Result of high-stakes Gujarat Election to be out on December 8

The fate of over 800 candidates including 285 independents will be decided after the completion of the second phase of the Gujarat polls. The counting of all votes for the state assembly elections will take place on December 8.