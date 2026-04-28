Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting for Gujarat's municipal and panchayat elections is underway, with ward- and district-wise outcomes.

BJP, Congress, and AAP are locked in a tough contest across major corporations like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, voter turnout reached 55.1% across all 15 municipal corporations after the April 26 polling, according to the Election Commission.

Municipalities saw 65.53%, district panchayats 66.64%, and taluka panchayats 67.26%.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Polling covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, for a total of 9,200 seats. Over 4.18 crore eligible voters took part.

Get updates on seat tallies, winning candidates, and major leads here as counting begins.

