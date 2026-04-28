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NewsIndiaGujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon
GUJARAT LOCAL BODY ELECTIONS

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin soon

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting is underway for Gujarat's 2026 local body elections, delivering ward-wise and district-wise results from 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, totaling 9,200 seats. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 06:13 AM IST|Source:
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Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates. (Image: File Photo IANS)

Gujarat Local Body Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting for Gujarat's municipal and panchayat elections is underway, with ward- and district-wise outcomes.

BJP, Congress, and AAP are locked in a tough contest across major corporations like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, voter turnout reached 55.1% across all 15 municipal corporations after the April 26 polling, according to the Election Commission.
Municipalities saw 65.53%, district panchayats 66.64%, and taluka panchayats 67.26%.

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Polling covered 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats, for a total of 9,200 seats. Over 4.18 crore eligible voters took part.
Get updates on seat tallies, winning candidates, and major leads here as counting begins.
 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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