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NewsIndiaGuruvayur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will CPM's NK Akbar retain seat for LDF?
GURUVAYUR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Guruvayur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Will CPM's NK Akbar retain seat for LDF?

Guruvayur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Sitting MLA NK Akbar of CPI(M) is contesting again from the Guruvayur assembly seat, facing IUML's C.H. Rasheed (UDF) and BJP's B. Gopalakrishnan (NDA). It will be a closely watched fight in Thrissur district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:59 AM IST|Source:
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Guruvayur Election Results 2026 LIVE

Guruvayur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Kerala voted in a single phase on April 9 to elect 140 legislators. Counting of votes is underway today. From the Guruvayur assembly seat (Constituency No. 63) in Thrissur district, the LDF has fielded sitting MLA N.K. Akbar of CPI(M), the UDF's candidate is C.H. Rasheed of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and the NDA has fielded B. Gopalakrishnan of the BJP. Guruvayur is a General seat falling under the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2021 assembly elections, NK Akbar of CPI(M) won the seat by defeating IUML's K.N.A. Khader with a comfortable margin of 18,268 votes. In 2016, CPM's K.V. Abdul Khader had also won the seat, making this a consistent Left bastion.

Thrissur district saw 12 out of 13 assembly seats go to the LDF in 2021, and the BJP is seeking to improve its showing in 2026 following its Lok Sabha gains.

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