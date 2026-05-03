Guwahati Central Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting kicks off shortly, early trends and key battles in focus
Guwahati Central Election Results 2026 LIVE: Guwahati Central assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies of Assam. The seat is going to the polls for the first time since the 2023 delimitation exercise. It is located in the Kamrup Metro district and falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency.
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Guwahati Central Election Results 2026 LIVE: Guwahati Central assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies of Assam. The seat is going to the polls for the first time since the 2023 delimitation exercise. It is located in the Kamrup Metro district and falls under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. Before the delimitation, the area was dominated by the BJP. In 2021, Gauhati East was won by BJP's Siddhartha Bhattacharya and the Dispur seat by BJP's Atul Bora. This time, the candidates for the seat are: Anurupta Dekaraja of Aam Aadmi Party, Vijay Kumar Gupta of the BJP, Avijit Mazumdar of Trinamool Congress, Kunki Chowdhury of Assam Jatiya Parishad, and Bipul Debnath of All India Forward Bloc.
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