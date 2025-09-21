H-1B Visa News Live Updates: Trump's USD 100,000 Fee Hike Takes Effect For New Applicants Today
H-1B Visa Fee Hike News Live Updates:
US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a new executive proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on each H-1B visa application.
A day after this major announcement, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the hefty new fee applies only to fresh H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, and will not affect petitions already lodged or existing visa holders.
Clarification On H-1B Visa Fee Hike
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the USD 100000 fee is a one-time charge for new petitions only not an annual recurring payment and does not apply to renewals or anyone holding a valid H-1B visa.
Pew Research Center data shows that Indian nationals accounted for 73% of all approved H-1B visas in 2023, compared to just 12% for Chinese applicants. As a result, this steep fee increase is likely to have a profound effect on Indian professionals and the technology companies that recruit and sponsor them.
Tech Giants Issue Advisories
In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement, Microsoft was among the first to urge its employees to remain in or promptly return to the United States before the rule’s deadline. Major tech employers including Amazon, Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta, and financial powerhouse JPMorgan also sent out similar advisories.
What are H-1B visas?
The H-1B program allows US employers to sponsor foreign workers with specialized knowledge — such as engineers, software developers, and scientists — to work in the United States, typically for three years, with the possibility of extending up to six years.
H-1B Visa News Live Updates: US Clarifies $100,000 Fee Hike Applies Only To New Applicants
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) confirmed that the charge applies solely to new applications and will not affect petitions filed before September 21. USCIS Director Joseph B Edlow emphasized that the rule does not impact individuals with already approved petitions or those holding valid H-1B visas.
In a memorandum issued on Saturday, USCIS Director Joseph B Edlow said, "This proclamation only applies prospectively to petitions that have not yet been filed. The proclamation does not apply to aliens who: are the beneficiaries of petitions that were filed prior to the effective date of the proclamation, are the beneficiaries of currently approved petitions, or are in possession of validly issued H-1B non-immigrant visas."
H-1B Visa News Live Updates: USD 100,000 Fee Hike Likely To Impact India The Most
The recent H-1B visa fee increase is expected to affect Indian nationals disproportionately, as they received 71% of the 399,395 visas approved in 2024, compared to just 11.7% for Chinese applicants. India has historically accounted for the largest share of H-1B visa recipients.
H-1B Visa News Live Updates: White House Issues Clarification On Fee Hike
The White House has issued a clarification regarding the recent H-1B visa fee proclamation, stating that it does not affect individuals who already hold a visa. The White House added that the fee hike applies only to future applicants who are currently outside the US.
"The Proclamation does not apply to anyone who has a current visa. The Proclamation only applies to future applicants in the February lottery who are currently outside the US It does not apply to anyone who participated in the 2025 lottery. The Proclamation does not impact the ability of any current visa holder to travel to/from the US," it said.
H-1B Visa News Live Updates: Indian Embassy In US Issues Emergency Helpline Number
Following the sudden increase in H-1B visa fees, the Indian Embassy in the United States has launched an emergency helpline for its citizens. The embassy advised that Indian nationals requiring urgent assistance can contact the number 1-202-550-9931 via call or WhatsApp, emphasizing that it is meant solely for emergency cases and not for routine consular inquiries.
"Indian nationals seeking emergency assistance may call cell number 1-202-550-9931 (and WhatsApp). This number should be used only by Indian nationals seeking immediate emergency assistance and not for routine consular queries," The Indian Embassy in the US said in a post on X.
