H-1B Visa Fee Hike News Live Updates:

US President Donald Trump on Friday signed a new executive proclamation imposing a USD 100,000 fee on each H-1B visa application.

A day after this major announcement, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the hefty new fee applies only to fresh H-1B petitions filed on or after September 21, and will not affect petitions already lodged or existing visa holders.

Clarification On H-1B Visa Fee Hike

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the USD 100000 fee is a one-time charge for new petitions only not an annual recurring payment and does not apply to renewals or anyone holding a valid H-1B visa.

Pew Research Center data shows that Indian nationals accounted for 73% of all approved H-1B visas in 2023, compared to just 12% for Chinese applicants. As a result, this steep fee increase is likely to have a profound effect on Indian professionals and the technology companies that recruit and sponsor them.

Tech Giants Issue Advisories

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s announcement, Microsoft was among the first to urge its employees to remain in or promptly return to the United States before the rule’s deadline. Major tech employers including Amazon, Alphabet (Google's parent company), Meta, and financial powerhouse JPMorgan also sent out similar advisories.

What are H-1B visas?

The H-1B program allows US employers to sponsor foreign workers with specialized knowledge — such as engineers, software developers, and scientists — to work in the United States, typically for three years, with the possibility of extending up to six years.