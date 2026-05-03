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NewsIndiaHaflong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting set to start, early leads and vote trends expected soon
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Haflong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting set to start, early leads and vote trends expected soon

Haflong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Haflong is a Scheduled Tribe reserved assembly constituency in Assam, and it voted on April 9. It falls under one of the six segments of the Diphu Lok Sabha seat. 

Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Source:
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Haflong Election Results 2026 LIVE

Haflong Election Results 2026 LIVE: Haflong is a Scheduled Tribe reserved assembly constituency in Assam, and it voted on April 9. It falls under one of the six segments of the Diphu Lok Sabha seat. The ST seat was once a Congress stronghold but switched to the BJP in the last few elections. In the 2011 assembly elections, Gobinda Charan Langthasa won the seat for Congress. In 2016, BJP’s Bir Bhadra Hagjer bagged the seat and the party retained it in the 2021 elections with Nandita Garlosa bagging the seat. Haflong had 158,204 eligible voters as per the Election Commission of India's final list. The 3 candidates from the seat are Rupali Langthasa of the BJP, Nandita Gorlosa (earlier BJP MLA) as Congress candidate and Daniel Langthasa of the National People's Party.

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