Hajipur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Awadesh Singh Up Against Deo Kumar Chaurasia

Hajipur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: With a vibrant and varied electorate, Hajipur stands as a crucial battleground in Bihar’s politics, often influencing decisions at the state level. The constituency voted in the first phase (November 6) and saw a voter turnout of 66.84 per cent.

From the Vaishali assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Awadesh Singh against RJD’s Deo Kumar Chaurasia, and Jan Suraaj has given the ticket to Pratibha Sinha. Other candidates include Abhishek Kumar of the Bahujan Samaj Party, independent candidate Sunil Roy, and Raj Kumar Paswan of the Aam Aadmi Party, among others.

Bihar’s upcoming elections are crucial for the state and the nation. Record voter turnouts, high political stakes, and competitive contests across constituencies make this election monumental. Every vote matters, and the outcomes could reshape alliances, leadership, and governance priorities in the years ahead.

