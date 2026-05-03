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NewsIndiaHaldia election results 2026 live updates: Pradip Kumar Bijali of BJP vs Tapasi Mondal of TMC
WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Haldia election results 2026 live updates: Pradip Kumar Bijali of BJP vs Tapasi Mondal of TMC

Haldia Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Haldia assembly seat, BJP candidate Pradip Kumar Bijali is up against TMC’s Tapasi Mondal. The assembly seat voted in phase 1 on April 23. 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:34 AM IST|Source:
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Haldia Election Results 2026 LIVE: Haldia (SC) assembly constituency falls under the Purba Medinipur district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of Tamluk Parliament Seat. This time, the Trinamool Congress has fielded Tapasi Mondal from the assembly seat against the BJP's Pradip Kumar Bijali. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Asoke Kumar Patra of CPIM, Abhimanyu Mondal of Congress, and Keya Rani Das of Aam Janata Unnayan Party, Aniruddha Gayen, and Bhabataran Sahoo.  

In the 2021 West Bengal assembly election, BJP candidate Tapasi Mondal bagged the seat, defeating the TMC candidate. However, in the 2016 assembly election, Tapasi Mondal had contested as a CPM candidate and had won the seat. In 2011, TMC's Seuli Saha had won the assembly elections from this constituency. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today. 

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