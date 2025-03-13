Live Updates | Happy Holi 2025: Celebrate Festival Of Colours, Check Holika Dahan Timings, Holi Wishes, And More
Happy Holi 2025, Holi Celebration Live Updates: Holi fills life with joy, love, and togetherness, it signifies the ultimate victory of good over evil. Check date and timings of Holika Dahan, lunar eclipse, Holi wishes, messages and more.
Trending Photos
Happy Holi 2025 LIVE: Holi, the festival of colors, is not just an occasion; it’s an emotion that fills life with joy, love, and togetherness. Rooted in ancient myths of love and triumph, it tells the tale of Prahlad, the devoted child who stood firm in his faith despite his tyrant father, Hiranyakashipu’s cruelty. It is the story of Holika, the demoness whose fiery demise signified the ultimate victory of good over evil. But beyond mythology, Holi marks the end of winter’s long grasp and welcomes the warmth of spring.
In Vrindavan and Barsana, Holi is the divine dance of Radha and Krishna, where colors are not just pigments but emotions flung into the wind.
Holika Dahan is being celebrated today. It is also known as Choti Holi, is a significant ritual of the Hindu festival of Holi, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Observed on the night before the main Holi celebration, this tradition involves lighting a bonfire to signify the destruction of negativity.
Read on to know about the date and timings of Holika Dahan, lunar eclipse, Holi wishes, messages and much more.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest Updates...
LIVE Happy Holi 2025: Holika Dahan 2025 Time
The Muhurat (auspicious time) for the ritual is from 11:26 pm to 12:30 am, lasting 1 hour and 4 minutes on March 13, 2025, as per the Drik Panchang. Performing the ritual at the designated time is essential to harness its spiritual benefits.
Happy Holi 2025 LIVE: Holika Dahan Date
According to Drik Panchang, in 2025, Holika Dahan will be celebrated today, i.e, Thursday, March 13, 2025.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.