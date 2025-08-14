happy independence day india 2025 live updates 15th august 79th independence day celebrations pm narendra modi speech red fort indian flag hoisting

79th Independence Day India Live Updates: India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, remembering the immense sacrifices of all those who fought for the nation's freedom. Celebrations are being held across the country to mark this historic occasion. According to a release by the Ministry of Defence, as the nation strives toward the government's vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, the theme for this year’s Independence Day celebrations is ‘Naya Bharat’.

The success of Indian Armed Forces' 'Operation Sindoor' that was launched to avenge the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack, would be celebrated during the Independence Day Celebrations. View cutter at Gyanpath will have the Operation Sindoor logo and floral decoration will also be based on the operation.

To celebrate victory of Operation Sindoor and the patriotic fervor, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India for the first time in the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.