Hari Nagar Election Result 2025 Live: Surinder Kumar Setia Vs Shyam Sharma Vs Prem Ballabh

Also called H-Town, Hari Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Part of the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, the Hari Nagar constituency came into existence after the 2008 delimitation.

Raj Kumari Dhillon of the AAP received 58,087 votes to win the seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. BJP candidate Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga received 37,956 votes, while Surinder Kumar Setia from the Congress party received 10,394 votes.

With 65,814 votes, Jagdeep Singh of the AAP won the seat in the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections. Avtar Singh Hit from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) received 39,318 votes, while Congress candidate Chander Prakash garnered 6,221 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

From the Hari Nagar seat this year, the AAP has fielded Surinder Kumar Setia Against Bjp's Shyam Sharma And Congress Candidate Prem Ballabh.

