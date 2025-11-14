Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP vs JSP vs RJD- Counting Begins

Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Harsidhi Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Krishnanandan Paswan of the BJP, Awadhesh Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party, Rajendra Kumar of the RJD and others.

Bihar’s Harsidhi voted on 11th November, 2025 as part of the second phase of polling in the state. Harsidhi is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 73.72%. Overall voter turnout in Bihar witnessed a record surge to 66.91%.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Krishnanandan Paswan from BJP is the sitting MLA from the Harsidhi seat. In 2020, Krishnanandan Paswan registered a win in the Harsidhi constituency. In 2015, RJD candidate Rajendra Kumar won from the seat.