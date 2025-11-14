Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP vs JSP vs RJD- Counting Begins
Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Harsidhi Assembly constituency of Bihar went to polls on November 11, 2025. In the 2025 assembly elections, the candidates are as follows – Krishnanandan Paswan of the BJP, Awadhesh Kumar of the Jan Suraaj Party, Rajendra Kumar of the RJD and others.
Bihar’s Harsidhi voted on 11th November, 2025 as part of the second phase of polling in the state. Harsidhi is one of the 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 73.72%. Overall voter turnout in Bihar witnessed a record surge to 66.91%.
Krishnanandan Paswan from BJP is the sitting MLA from the Harsidhi seat. In 2020, Krishnanandan Paswan registered a win in the Harsidhi constituency. In 2015, RJD candidate Rajendra Kumar won from the seat.
Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Who Won Last Time?
In the last Assembly Election held in 2020, Krishnand Paswan from the BJP won the Harsidhi (SC) seat with 63.53% of the total votes polled. The victory margin was 84615 votes over Kumar Nagendra Bihari of the RJD.
Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Counting Begins; Postal Ballot Being Taken Up
Counting across 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar begins, as security has been heightened at various counting centres
Harsidhi Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Voting Begins At 8am
Live coverage of the Harsidhi (SC) Assembly Election results. Vote counting is set to begin at 8 a.m., with early trends expected to come in soon after from counting centres across Bihar. Stay tuned as we bring you real-time updates on leading candidates, party performance, voter turnout, and the final results as they unfold.
