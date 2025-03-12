LIVE Updates | Haryana Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025: Counting Begins; Congress Eyes Rebound
Haryana Municipal Elections (Nagar Nigam Chunav) Result 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes is taking place today from 8am onwards for the high-octane municipal elections held on March 2 and March 9. The main contest is between the BJP and the Congress.
Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 Results Live: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 is underway today. The elections for Mayors, Presidents, and ward members across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees in Haryana were held on March 2, with voter turnout averaging below 50%. Additionally, voting for the Mayor and ward members of the Panipat Municipal Corporation took place on March 9.
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh stated that the election results would be available on the State Election Commission’s official website, secharyana.gov.in. He confirmed that vote counting is taking place for the Mayor and ward member elections in the Municipal Corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, and Panipat. Additionally, counting for the mayoral by-elections in Ambala and Sonepat Municipal Corporations is also being conducted.
Similarly, votes are being counted for the posts of Presidents and ward members in the Municipal Councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. The counting for the by-election for the President’s post in the Municipal Council of Sohna is also taking place today.
Haryana Nagar Nigam Chunav Result Live Updates: Seven Municipal Corporations Up For Grab
The elections were held to elect mayors and members of all wards of SEVEN Municipal Corporations, presidents and members of all wards of four Municipal Councils and 21 Municipal Committees.
Haryana Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025 Live: Strict Security Measures Enforced
To ensure a seamless counting process, stringent security measures have been implemented. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, cameras, and laptops, are strictly prohibited inside the counting centers. Police personnel will escort Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from strong rooms to the counting centers, while election observers will closely monitor the proceedings.
