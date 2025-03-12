LIVE Updates | Haryana Nagar Nigam Chunav Result 2025: Counting Begins; Congress Eyes Rebound

Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 Results Live: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Elections 2025 is underway today. The elections for Mayors, Presidents, and ward members across various Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Municipal Committees in Haryana were held on March 2, with voter turnout averaging below 50%. Additionally, voting for the Mayor and ward members of the Panipat Municipal Corporation took place on March 9.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh stated that the election results would be available on the State Election Commission’s official website, secharyana.gov.in. He confirmed that vote counting is taking place for the Mayor and ward member elections in the Municipal Corporations of Manesar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Yamunanagar, and Panipat. Additionally, counting for the mayoral by-elections in Ambala and Sonepat Municipal Corporations is also being conducted.

Similarly, votes are being counted for the posts of Presidents and ward members in the Municipal Councils of Ambala Sadar, Pataudi-Jatauli Mandi, Thanesar, and Sirsa. The counting for the by-election for the President’s post in the Municipal Council of Sohna is also taking place today.

