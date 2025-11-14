Advertisement
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Hasanpur assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between JDU’s Raj Kumar Ray and RJD’s Mala Pushpam.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 05:48 AM IST
Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Hasanpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: As one of Bihar’s most closely watched constituencies, Hasanpur represents a blend of perspectives that make it crucial in every election cycle. The constituency voted in phase one and witnessed a voter turnout of 70.30 per cent. 

From the Hasanpur assembly seat, Janata Dal (United) has fielded Raj Kumar Ray, who is contesting against RJD’s Mala Pushpam, while Jan Suraaj has given a ticket to Indu Devi. Other candidates include Bibha Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Swetank Anand, an independent candidate, and Manmohan Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party, among others. 

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

Stay Tuned For Hasanpur Seat Live Election Result 2025:

