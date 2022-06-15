HBSE 10th & 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Haryana Board results today at bseh.org.in - Check time and more details here
Haryana Board Result 2022 LIVE updates: Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be declared on Wednesday (June 15).
Trending Photos
Haryana Board Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th results today, June 15, 2022. Talking to an English daily, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be declared on Wednesday (June 15). Once released, the students who appeared for exams can check their Haryana board result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.
This year a total of Three lakh, sixty-eight (3,68000) children have enrolled for class 10 exams, while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for class 12 exams. In order to access the Haryana Class 10 Results 2022, students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website. The board's website will generate a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022 after these details are entered.
Stay Tuned to Zee News For the Latest and LIVE updates on HBSE Board Results 2022
Haryana Board 12th Result: In order to access the Haryana Class 12th Results 2022, students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website.
Haryana Board Results 2022: This year Board held the Class 12 written exam from March 30 to April 27, 2022. The Class 12 Practical exam took place between March 21 and March 28, 2022.
Haryana board result 2022: This year the Haryana Board has reduced 30% of the syllabus.
Haryana board 12th result: The Board of School Education, Haryana will declare (BSEH) 12th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022.
Haryana result 2022:Official websites to check Class 10, 12 board results
bseh.org.in
More Stories