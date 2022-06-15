Haryana Board Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will declare the Haryana Board Class 10th and 12th results today, June 15, 2022. Talking to an English daily, Haryana Board chairperson Jagbir Singh confirmed that the class 12th results will be declared on Wednesday (June 15). Once released, the students who appeared for exams can check their Haryana board result 2022 for classes 10 and 12 on the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) conducted the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.

This year a total of Three lakh, sixty-eight (3,68000) children have enrolled for class 10 exams, while two lakh, ninety thousand (2,90,000) students have registered for class 12 exams. In order to access the Haryana Class 10 Results 2022, students must enter their exam roll number and date of birth, as well as any other information requested on the website. The board's website will generate a digital scorecard for Haryana 12th Result 2022 after these details are entered.

