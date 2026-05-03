Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3043142https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/hosur-election-results-2026-tamil-nadu-live-updates-balakrishnareddy-p-aiadmk-vs-sathya-sa-dmk-vs-vendarkarasan-s-tvk-winner-3043142.html
NewsIndiaHosur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Balakrishnareddy P of AIADMK vs Sathya SA of DMK vs Vendarkarasan S of TVK
2026 TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS

Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Balakrishnareddy P of AIADMK vs Sathya SA of DMK vs Vendarkarasan S of TVK

Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Update: AIADMK’s Balakrishnareddy P is up against DMK’s  Sathya SA from the Hosur seat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 05:40 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Update

Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Update: Hosur is a state assembly constituency in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Designated as constituency number 55, it covers a portion of the Hosur taluk. For national elections to the Parliament of India, it falls under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. The voter turnout in the Hosur Assembly constituency was recorded at approximately 80%. Candidates from the major parties are in the fray. Balakrishnareddy P of the AIADMK is facing off against Sathya SA of the DMK, while Vendarkarasan S represents the TVK. In 2021, the Hosur Assembly seat recorded a voter turnout of around 70%, with Prakaash Y of the DMK defeating Jyothi S of AIADMK by a margin of 5%. The constituency went to the polls again on April 23, 2026. 

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay Tuned for Live updates…

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Education Funding Inequality
Three percent students, half the money: The divide in India’s education system
assembly elections 2026
India awaits verdict in high-stakes five-state assembly elections
Kerala assembly elections
Vijayan quietly drops 'Chief Minister' from his bio - One night before results
Babar Azam captaincy
Babar Azam breaks silence on Pakistan captaincy return ahead of 2027 ODI WC
Japan Constitution 1947
May 3, 1947: When Japan was told it could never go to war again
Ramsar Convention
Not Uttarakhand, Kerala; this Indian state has highest number of Ramsar Sites
West Bengal elections 2026
‘No room for mischief’: A look at 3-tier security for counting day in Bengal
Kailash Mansarovar yatra
Kailash yatra row: Why the Lipulekh route is sparking India-Nepal tensions
Nobel Peace Prize 2026
Is ‘PadMan’ headed for a Nobel? Who is Muruganantham and what he claims
Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets
Sunil Narine creates IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...