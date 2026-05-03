Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Balakrishnareddy P of AIADMK vs Sathya SA of DMK vs Vendarkarasan S of TVK

Hosur Election Result 2026 Live Update: Hosur is a state assembly constituency in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Designated as constituency number 55, it covers a portion of the Hosur taluk. For national elections to the Parliament of India, it falls under the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. The voter turnout in the Hosur Assembly constituency was recorded at approximately 80%. Candidates from the major parties are in the fray. Balakrishnareddy P of the AIADMK is facing off against Sathya SA of the DMK, while Vendarkarasan S represents the TVK. In 2021, the Hosur Assembly seat recorded a voter turnout of around 70%, with Prakaash Y of the DMK defeating Jyothi S of AIADMK by a margin of 5%. The constituency went to the polls again on April 23, 2026.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Assembly Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Who will win Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source