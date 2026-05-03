Howrah Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: Independent Candidate takes on INC in key battle

Howrah Dakshin Election Results 2026 LIVE: Howrah Dakshin Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in Howrah district and forms part of the seven assembly segments under the Howrah parliamentary constituency.

This time, the major candidates are contesting elections independently, including Amit Chakraborty, Samir Bachar, Madhusri Ghosh, Pabitra Biswas, Avijit Das, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Avisek Das against Deepshikha Bhowmick from Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 2021 Assembly election, Nandita Chowdhury of AITC won the seat by defeating the BJP candidate. Earlier, in the 2016 Assembly election, Brajamohan Majumder, also from TMC, secured victory against the BJP. Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal took place in two phases—152 constituencies on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being declared today.

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