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NewsIndiaHowrah Uttar Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will BJP make it big?
HOWRAH UTTAR ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Howrah Uttar Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Will BJP make it big?

Howrah Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Howrah Uttar assembly seat, TMC candidate Gautam Chowdhury is up against Congress's candidate OM Prakash Jaiswal. The assembly seat was voted in phase 2 on April 29.

 

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source:
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Howrah Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE

Howrah Uttar Election Results 2026 LIVE: Howrah Uttar (Howrah North) assembly constituency comes under the Howrah district in the state of West Bengal. It is part of the Howrah city area, which lies on the western bank of the Hooghly River, opposite Kolkata.

This year, the BJP has fielded candidate Umesh Rai against Gautam Chowdhury of TMC. Other candidates in the fray include OM Prakash Jaiswal of Congress, Gautam Ray of CPI(M), Priti Devi of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Ganeshlal Gupta of the National Republic Party of India, and other independent candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Gautam Chowdhury of TMC won the seat against BJP’s Umesh Rai by 5,522 votes. However, in the 2016 election, Laxmi Ratan Shukla of TMC won the seat against Congress candidate Santosh Kumar Pathak. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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