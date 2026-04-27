ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: Is CISCE likely to release results on this date? Check how to download scorecard

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: Over 4 lakh students are awaiting their results. The CISCE is set to announce the ICSE results soon. According to the media reports, a senior CISCE official said, "ICSE, ISC results will be announced by April 30." Once the results are out, students can download their scorecard through the official website. Students must be ready with their login information, such as their UID and index number.

Login Credentials

Students must be ready with their login details:-

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1. UID Number

2. Index Number

3. Captcha

Exam schedule

The ICSE 2026 exam was conducted between February 17 to March 30, 2026, and the ISC 2026 exam was held between February 12 to April 6, 2026.

ICSE, ISC result date and time

The official date and time have not been confirmed by the CISCE. As per reports, CISCE is expected to announce the results by April 30, 2026.

Where to check ICSE and ISC results 2026

1. results.cisce.org

2. cisce.org

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026

1. Visit the official website of CISCE

2. Click on the ICSE result 2026 link or ISC result 2026 link

3. Enter your login details, and captcha

4. Your result will appear on the screen

5. Download and print your scorecard for future use

How to download ICSE, ISC result through DigiLocker

Students can also check and download their marksheet through DigiLocker:-

1. Log in with their registered mobile number or Aadhar number

2. Click on the education section

3. Select CISCE board

4. Enter login credentials

5. Download the scorecard

Along with the official website and DigiLocker, students can also check and download their scorecard through the UMANG app.

Details mentioned on ICSE, ISC scorecard

Students are advised to verify all the important details carefully that are mentioned on the scorecard:-

1. Student's Name

2. Roll number or Index Number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Qualification

Students must be ready with their login details before the results are released. This is the provisional marksheet, the original marksheet and certificated they can collect these from the schools later. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and regularly check the official platforms.