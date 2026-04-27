Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041412https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/icse-isc-10th-12th-result-2026-news-live-updates-check-cisce-org-official-announcement-date-and-time-digilocker-umang-3041412.html
NewsIndiaICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: Is CISCE likely to release results on this date? Check how to download scorecard
ICSE 2026 RESULTS

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: Is CISCE likely to release results on this date? Check how to download scorecard

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: The CISCE is expected to announce the results soon. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Source:
  • Over 4 lakh students are awaiting their results.
  • The CISCE is set to announce the ICSE results soon.
  • Once the results are out, students can download their scorecard through the official website.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates
LIVE Blog

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: Over 4 lakh students are awaiting their results. The CISCE is set to announce the ICSE results soon. According to the media reports, a senior CISCE official said, "ICSE, ISC results will be announced by April 30." Once the results are out, students can download their scorecard through the official website. Students must be ready with their login information, such as their UID and index number.

Login Credentials

Students must be ready with their login details:-

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

1. UID Number

2. Index Number

3. Captcha

Exam schedule

The ICSE 2026 exam was conducted between February 17 to March 30, 2026, and the ISC 2026 exam was held between February 12 to April 6, 2026.

ICSE, ISC result date and time

The official date and time have not been confirmed by the CISCE. As per reports, CISCE is expected to announce the results by April 30, 2026.

Where to check ICSE and ISC results 2026

1. results.cisce.org

2. cisce.org

How to check ICSE, ISC results 2026

1. Visit the official website of CISCE

2. Click on the ICSE result 2026 link or ISC result 2026 link

3. Enter your login details, and captcha

4. Your result will appear on the screen

5. Download and print your scorecard for future use

How to download ICSE, ISC result through DigiLocker

Students can also check and download their marksheet through DigiLocker:-

1. Log in with their registered mobile number or Aadhar number

2. Click on the education section

3. Select CISCE board

4. Enter login credentials

5. Download the scorecard

Along with the official website and DigiLocker, students can also check and download their scorecard through the UMANG app.

Details mentioned on ICSE, ISC scorecard

Students are advised to verify all the important details carefully that are mentioned on the scorecard:-

1. Student's Name

2. Roll number or Index Number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Qualification

Students must be ready with their login details before the results are released. This is the provisional marksheet, the original marksheet and certificated they can collect these from the schools later. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and regularly check the official platforms.

27 April 2026
13:48 IST

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live: When will CISCE announce the results?

According to media reports, CISCE is expected to announce the results soon. Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
White House dinner shooting: Trump calls attacker 'sick guy' - What happened?
Raghu Rai
PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai
Strait of Hormuz
Trump, Starmer call for 'urgent need' to restore shipping through Hormuz
congress pawan khera
Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
char dham yatra
Over 2.38 lakh devotees throng Char Dham shrines in Uttarakhand
PM Modi news
PM to visit Sikkim on April 27-28, to unveil projects worth over Rs 4,000 cr
7 Indian National Parks
This state has the highest number of national parks in India - Check
White House Correspondents’ Dinner Attack
Trump cabinet was target: Acting AG on WH Correspondents' Dinner shooting
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films
Vihaan Samat
Vihaan Samat pens emotional note after his mother’s passing