ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results today at 11 AM @ cisce.org
ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to announce class 10th and 12th results today. Students are advised to keep their login details ready.
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ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce the CISCE Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students can access and download their provisional marksheets by visiting the official website, cisce.org, or the dedicated result portal at results.cisce.org.
To check their results online, students will need their Unique ID and Index Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. They are advised to keep these details ready for quick access to their scores.
How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 marksheet
- Visit the official result portal at results.cisce.org
- Click on the relevant link for ICSE or ISC Result 2026
- Enter your UID and Index Number
- Submit the details to view your marksheet
- Verify the details and download the scorecard
Direct link: ICSE, ISC Result 2026 soon
The online marksheets will be provisional, and students will receive their official hardcopy certificates and marksheets from their respective schools after the results are declared.
ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live: Where to check class 10th, 12th results?
Students can check the ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on the following official portals:
- cisce.org (official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations)
- results.cisce.org (dedicated result portal)
To check the results, students will need their UID and Index Number to access the marksheet online.
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