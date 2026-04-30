ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results today at 11 AM @ cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce the CISCE Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students can access and download their provisional marksheets by visiting the official website, cisce.org, or the dedicated result portal at results.cisce.org.

To check their results online, students will need their Unique ID and Index Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. They are advised to keep these details ready for quick access to their scores.

How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 marksheet

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Visit the official result portal at results.cisce.org Click on the relevant link for ICSE or ISC Result 2026 Enter your UID and Index Number Submit the details to view your marksheet Verify the details and download the scorecard

Direct link: ICSE, ISC Result 2026 soon

The online marksheets will be provisional, and students will receive their official hardcopy certificates and marksheets from their respective schools after the results are declared.