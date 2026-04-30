Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042193https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/icse-isc-result-2026-live-updates-check-results-cisce-org-10th-12th-topper-download-scorecard-digilocker-umang-passing-percentage-3042193.html
NewsIndiaICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results today at 11 AM @ cisce.org
ICSE

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results today at 11 AM @ cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is going to announce class 10th and 12th results today. Students are advised to keep their login details ready.

 

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 07:02 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates:
LIVE Blog

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is all set to announce the CISCE Result 2026 today, April 30, at 11 AM. Students can access and download their provisional marksheets by visiting the official website, cisce.org, or the dedicated result portal at results.cisce.org.

To check their results online, students will need their Unique ID and Index Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. They are advised to keep these details ready for quick access to their scores.

How to check ICSE, ISC Result 2026 marksheet

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
  1. Visit the official result portal at results.cisce.org
  2. Click on the relevant link for ICSE or ISC Result 2026
  3. Enter your UID and Index Number
  4. Submit the details to view your marksheet
  5. Verify the details and download the scorecard

Direct link: ICSE, ISC Result 2026 soon

The online marksheets will be provisional, and students will receive their official hardcopy certificates and marksheets from their respective schools after the results are declared.

 

 

30 April 2026
07:02 IST

ICSE, ISC Result 2026 Live: Where to check class 10th, 12th results?

Students can check the ICSE, ISC Result 2026 on the following official portals:

  • cisce.org (official website of Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations)
  • results.cisce.org (dedicated result portal)

To check the results, students will need their UID and Index Number to access the marksheet online.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir: Kulgam Police carry out rapid urine drug tests on drivers
exit polls 2026
How accurate were 2021 exit polls – what they got right and missed?
Hardik Pandya MI vs SRH
'Hurts when wankhede crowd chants opposition name': Pandya after MI loss
Ranveer Singh
Is Ranveer Singh starring in ‘Pralay’ after ‘Dhurandhar’ success?
Irrfan Khan
Anurag Singh had a love story planned with Irrfan Khan- check details
US-Iran ceasefire talks
'Trump seeks Iran's surrender through naval blockade, discord': Ghalibaf
Denim shorts
Women’s Denim Shorts Collection For Y2K Summer US Temu
exit polls 2026
Why Kerala exit polls have a silver lining for BJP | EXPLAINED
Ethnic wear
Stylish Kurta Sets for Everyday Elegance on Amazon
Thalapathy Vijay
Thalapathy Vijay offers prayers at Shirdi Sai Baba temple- WATCH