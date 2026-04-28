ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: CISCE expected to announce results soon? Check latest updates here

ICSE ISC Result News 2026 Live Updates: The wait is almost over. CISCE is expected to announce the ICSE and ISC results by April 30, 2026, and students are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students will check and download the results from the official websites — but you'll need your login credentials ready before that happens.

When were the exams held?

The ICSE 2026 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026, and the ISC 2026 exams were conducted between February 12 and April 6, 2026.

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ICSE ISC Result 2026 date and time

CISCE hasn't officially confirmed the exact date or time yet. Based on reports, though, April 30, 2026, is the expected announcement date. Keep checking the official platforms.

What you'll need to log in

1. UID Number

2. Index Number

3. Captcha

Where to check ICSE ISC Result 2026

1. results.cisce.org

2. cisce.org

How to Check Your Result — Step by Step

1. Go to the official CISCE website

2. Click on the ICSE Result 2026 or ISC Result 2026 link

3. Enter your login details along with the captcha.

4. Your result will appear on screen.

5. Download it and print a copy

Checking through DigiLocker

1. Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

2. Head to the education section.

3. Select the CISCE board.

4. Enter your credentials.

5. Your marksheet is right there to download.

And if you use the UMANG app, that's another option on the table — results can be accessed and downloaded there as well.

What's on the scorecard

Once you have your result, go through it carefully. Make sure all of the following details are correct:

1. Student's Name

2. Roll Number or Index Number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Qualification Status

One thing to keep in mind — what you're downloading right now is a provisional marksheet. The original marksheet and certificates will be collected from your school later. So don't panic if it doesn't look like the final document, because it isn't meant to be.