Imamganj (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Imamganj (SC) Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Imamganj assembly constituency shares its border with Palamu district in Jharkhand. Imamganj has witnessed 17 assembly elections so far. The Congress party won this seat four times, while the Samata Party and the JD(U) won it five times each. Jitan Ram Manjhi played a significant role in the JD(U)'s success in this constituency. He later formed his own political party, the Hindustani Awam Morcha. Jitan Ram Manjhi himself won the Imamganj seat in the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections.

From the Imamganj (SC) assembly seat, RJD has fielded Ritu Priya Chaudhary against HAM's Deepa Kumari while Jan Suraaj Party has given ticket to Dr Ajeet Kumar. Other candidates in the fray are Rambali Rishiashan of Independent, Vigan Paswan of New India United Party. The constituency voted on November 11 in the second phase.

