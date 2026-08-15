/Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, Vande Mataram set for debut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations.
(Source: PMO/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/S5nsikPhXv
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations. He was welcomed upon arrival by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. PM Modi received a Guard of Honour.
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
He is welcomed upon arrival by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
PM Modi receives a… pic.twitter.com/3z8cZkx8Sm
— IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour as he arrives at Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour as he arrives at Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/rI6uKLH3nh
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh receive the PM. The Defence Secretary introduces the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations
The PM is received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh
The Defence Secretary introduces the General… pic.twitter.com/Ri4n8nb9pc
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Security is on high alert on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir
#WATCH | Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Security is on high alert on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.
(Visuals from Lal Chowk area) pic.twitter.com/CTsnSgYUA2
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the 80th Independence Day
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the 80th Independence Day
(Video source: PM Modi/ YouTube) pic.twitter.com/xIcfLPeDol
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the tricolour at his residence on the occasion of Independence Day
#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the tricolour at his residence on the occasion of Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/YDNigz3puY
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Arun Haryani, a tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, paints his body in the colours of the Tricolour and waves the National Flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk
#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Arun Haryani, a tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, paints his body in the colours of the Tricolour and waves the National Flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk pic.twitter.com/swAdH3oNjY
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on the 80th Independence Day
#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on the 80th Independence Day pic.twitter.com/s9ssDHY9id
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.… pic.twitter.com/YHBDZTN9W9
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous..."
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day.
Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship… pic.twitter.com/agu2OGJstL
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
On the occasion of Independence Day, the Mangala Aarti of Lord Shri Vishweshwara Baba Vishwanath was performed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.
#WATCH | Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Independence Day, the Mangala Aarti of Lord Shri Vishweshwara Baba Vishwanath was performed.
(Source: Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir) pic.twitter.com/FQNmCjLkk0
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
Visuals from the ITO area ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from the ITO area ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. pic.twitter.com/mi2Hi2lNpT
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat..."
On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule.… pic.twitter.com/9y77PDgOqI
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach. He said, "Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring various quotes rendered through sand art; specifically, I crafted these sculptures to highlight the theme of "Unity in Diversity..."
#WATCH | Odisha: On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach.
He says, "Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring… pic.twitter.com/GBwHEZkjYL
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026
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Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Delhi's Red Fort on Saturday and address the nation from its ramparts for the 13th consecutive year. This year's celebrations will mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram, with a special focus on 'Yuva Shakti' and India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. For the first time, Vande Mataram will be rendered as part of the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort.
According to a press release, Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. He will then inspect the Guard of Honour comprising personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.
The Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts to hoist the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. The flag hoisting will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
After the flag is hoisted, the National Flag Guard, comprising personnel from the three armed forces and Delhi Police, will present the Rashtriya Salute. The Army band will then play Vande Mataram, which will be sung by those present at the Red Fort, followed by the National Anthem. Two Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flower petals over the venue. One will carry the National Flag, while the other will carry a flag depicting Vande Mataram. Modi will then deliver his Independence Day address. At the end of the speech, NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will sing Vande Mataram, followed by the National Anthem.
A total of 2,500 Army, Navy and Air Force cadets, along with My Bharat volunteers, will take part in the celebrations. Seated along Gyanpath, they will form the words 'Vande Mataram'.
View cutters displaying the theme 'Viksit Bharat@2047' will also be placed at Gyanpath.
Around 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the ceremony. The list includes women entrepreneurs, sanitation workers, street vendors, youth innovators, scientists, start-up founders, artisans, farmers, students and beneficiaries of various government schemes.
More than 1,500 people from different States and Union Territories, dressed in traditional attire, will also attend the celebrations.
Several measures have been put in place to make it easier for people to attend the event. Twenty-five cloakrooms will operate at six locations, while helpdesks staffed by 200 volunteers will assist visitors. Wheelchair assistance will also be available at metro stations and parking areas.
Metro services will begin at 4 am on August 15, with free travel for invitees. Parking will be available at Parade Ground for visitors carrying valid parking labels.
The seating enclosures at the Red Fort have been named after some of India's major lakes, including Chilika, Dal, Loktak, Pangong Tso, Pushkar, Vembanad and Wular.
A post-event Swachhata campaign involving NCC cadets and My Bharat volunteers will be held at the Red Fort. Drainage and sewage systems around the venue have also been cleaned ahead of the celebrations in view of possible rainfall.