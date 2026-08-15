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Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, Vande Mataram set for debut

Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: The Prime Minister will proceed to the ramparts to hoist the National Flag, assisted by Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan. The flag hoisting will coincide with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial), using indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 06:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, Vande Mataram set for debut
Image Credit: PM Modi to lead 80th I'Day from Red Fort (Photo Credit: @IANS/X)
15 August 2026 07:26 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi arrives at the Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort to lead the nation's 80th Independence Day celebrations.

 

15 August 2026 07:25 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi receives a Guard of Honour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations. He was welcomed upon arrival by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh. PM Modi received a Guard of Honour.

15 August 2026 07:23 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi receives Guard of Honour at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Guard of Honour as he arrives at Red Fort to lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations

15 August 2026 07:19 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for the celebration of 80th Independence Day

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh receive the PM. The Defence Secretary introduces the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Rajesh Sethi to the Prime Minister

15 August 2026 07:15 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Security heightened in J-Ks Srinagar

Security is on high alert on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

 
15 August 2026 07:13 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Rajghat on the 80th Independence Day

15 August 2026 06:53 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the tricolour

Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoists the tricolour at his residence on the occasion of Independence Day

15 August 2026 06:44 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Ahmedabad tourist paints himself in tricolour, waves national flag at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

Arun Haryani, a tourist from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, paints his body in the colours of the Tricolour and waves the National Flag at Srinagar's Lal Chowk

15 August 2026 06:41 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the National Flag

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists the National Flag at his residence in Delhi on the 80th Independence Day

15 August 2026 06:39 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Visuals from the Red Fort ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort today, with this year's event marking 150 years of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' and highlighting the role of 'Yuva Shakti' in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

 
15 August 2026 06:32 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extends IDay wishes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous..."

15 August 2026 06:30 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Mangala Aarti of Lord Shri Vishweshwara Baba Vishwanath performed in Varanasi

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Mangala Aarti of Lord Shri Vishweshwara Baba Vishwanath was performed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

15 August 2026 06:28 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Security heightened in New Delhi ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations

Visuals from the ITO area ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations

15 August 2026 06:25 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends IDay wishes to the nation

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Warm greetings on the occasion of Independence Day. We remember with gratitude the countless freedom fighters whose courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment ensured the end of colonial rule. Their dreams continue to inspire us as we work together to build a Viksit Bharat..."

15 August 2026 06:23 IST (IST)

Independence Day 2026 Live: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach

On the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach. He said, "Happy Independence Day! To mark this occasion, I have created a sand sculpture installation featuring various quotes rendered through sand art; specifically, I crafted these sculptures to highlight the theme of "Unity in Diversity..."

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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