/Independence Day 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to lead 80th Independence Day celebrations from Red Fort, Vande Mataram set for debut

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship continues to grow and is stronger than ever. From defence and energy security to critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space cooperation, and commerce, our collaboration is making both of our nations, and the broader Indian Ocean region, safer, stronger, and more prosperous..."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of India on their Independence Day. Thanks to the personal relationship between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, the U.S.-India relationship… pic.twitter.com/agu2OGJstL — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2026