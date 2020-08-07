हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark, death toll at 41,585

With heavy rains lashing most parts of south India, as many as five people have been reported missing and atleast three deaths were reported in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 7, 2020 - 10:09
Comments |

New Delhi: With heavy rains lashing most parts of south India, as many as five people have been reported missing and atleast three deaths were reported in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday.

At least four people have gone missing after a massive landslide at Bramhagiri hills in Kodagu district of Karnataka, the body of a 47-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district after he fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning and a red alert has beeen issued for Kerala's Malappuram district for August 7. 

Meawhile, India`s COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 with 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,336 cured or discharged patients and total tally of deaths to 40,699 with a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 fatalities reported on Thursday. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

7 August 2020, 10:09 AM

India registered highest single-day spike of 62,538 COVID-19 cases taking the total over 20-lakh mark. The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths.

7 August 2020, 09:39 AM

Around 105 cm rainfall recorded in Bhagamandala Taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka from August 5 to 7, says Central Water Commission. (ANI)

7 August 2020, 09:36 AM

Shiva Temple in Kerala's Aluva completely submerged underwater as water levels increase significantly in Periyar River following incessant rains. (ANI)

7 August 2020, 08:43 AM

IMD has issued a red alert for Kerala's Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till August 9.

7 August 2020, 08:02 AM

India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.

7 August 2020, 07:59 AM

IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, surrounding areas and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till Friday, August 7.

7 August 2020, 07:50 AM

Flood like situation in Kerala's Panamaram, Wayanad following heavy rainfall in the area yesterday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued extremely heavy rainfall warning for yesterday in Wayanad. (ANI)

  • 19,64,536Confirmed
  • 40,699Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M19S

US President Trump banned Tik Tok in America