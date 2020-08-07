LIVE: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark, death toll at 41,585

New Delhi: With heavy rains lashing most parts of south India, as many as five people have been reported missing and atleast three deaths were reported in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday.

At least four people have gone missing after a massive landslide at Bramhagiri hills in Kodagu district of Karnataka, the body of a 47-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district after he fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning and a red alert has beeen issued for Kerala's Malappuram district for August 7.

Meawhile, India`s COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 with 5,95,501 active cases and 13,28,336 cured or discharged patients and total tally of deaths to 40,699 with a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases and 904 fatalities reported on Thursday.

