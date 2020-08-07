LIVE: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark, death toll at 41,585

7 August 2020, 10:09 AM
India registered highest single-day spike of 62,538 COVID-19 cases taking the total over 20-lakh mark. The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths.
7 August 2020, 09:39 AM
Around 105 cm rainfall recorded in Bhagamandala Taluk of Kodagu district in Karnataka from August 5 to 7, says Central Water Commission. (ANI)
7 August 2020, 09:36 AM
Shiva Temple in Kerala's Aluva completely submerged underwater as water levels increase significantly in Periyar River following incessant rains. (ANI)
7 August 2020, 08:43 AM
IMD has issued a red alert for Kerala's Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till August 9.
7 August 2020, 08:02 AM
India Meteorological Department predicts heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.
7 August 2020, 07:59 AM
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, surrounding areas and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till Friday, August 7.
7 August 2020, 07:50 AM
Flood like situation in Kerala's Panamaram, Wayanad following heavy rainfall in the area yesterday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued extremely heavy rainfall warning for yesterday in Wayanad. (ANI)