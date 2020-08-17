हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: India conducts more than 3 crore COVID-19 samples testing till August 16

Follow live news updates here.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 17, 2020 - 10:18
Comments |

A major tragedy was averted after security forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Tujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (August 16) night. The IED was planted beneath a bridge.

On this day in 1947, the boundary demarcation line between India and Pakistan known as the Radcliffe Line came into force. The boundary line is named after Sir Cyril Radcliffe the man who had the thankless job of drawing the lines of Partition to carve out Muslim majority Pakistan from India.

In other news, a fire broke out on sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building in Delhi on Monday (August 17) morning. At least seven fire tenders were rushed to spot to control the raging inferno. The cause of the fire is still unknown but it believed that the fire broke out due to short circuit. 

Coronavirus cases in India surged to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Follow Zee News live blog for all news updates:

17 August 2020, 10:00 AM

3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

17 August 2020, 09:45 AM

Ninety inmates of a government women shelter home have tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department, Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been isolated.'' (IANS input)

17 August 2020, 09:40 AM

COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus tally in India rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. 

