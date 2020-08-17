LIVE: India conducts more than 3 crore COVID-19 samples testing till August 16

17 August 2020, 10:00 AM
3,00,41,400 samples tested up to 16th August for COVID-19. Of these, 7,31,697 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
17 August 2020, 09:45 AM
Ninety inmates of a government women shelter home have tested positive for Covid-19. Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department, Nita Ahirwar said, "In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for Covid-19. All of them have been isolated.'' (IANS input)
17 August 2020, 09:40 AM
COVID-19 data India: Coronavirus tally in India rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Spike of 57,982 cases and 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.